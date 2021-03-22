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Pot Talk March 22, 2021: Legal Self Sufficiency
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0 view • December 27, 2021
Pot Talk is an ongoing discussion concerning political and social issues of Covid-19, including instruction on how to fight the tyranny. Originally with Joe Barton and Paula Gloria, this show has been a weekly feature on Radio Woodstock 104 out of Woodstock, NY.
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