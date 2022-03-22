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Traditional Americans Escape to Russia
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75 views • March 22, 2022
"Angelica: So, in America they are not protected?
Justin: No. Absolutely not. The laws in America right now are pushing the LGBT movement. Children are assaulted with this ideology in music, TV commercials, and even in schools. Meanwhile, in Russia, it is forbidden. For me, this is most important."
"This evening we met with a married couple, Aaron and Danielle. They said they are leaving the United States, and they want to settle here in the Yaroslavl region.
Aaron: I think one of the things that motivated our move is that over the last 10 years in America, the culture has been moving in a very strange direction. Family values are being destroyed by the LGBT movement, and it has even gotten into the schools. Stories about transgender people are being imposed on young children, which is completely unnecessary. And if you resist it, then there are cases where people are losing their jobs."
https://russian-faith.com/video/american-families-living-praying-settling-rural-russia-n6570
Video source: https://vimeo.com/689805614
Justin: No. Absolutely not. The laws in America right now are pushing the LGBT movement. Children are assaulted with this ideology in music, TV commercials, and even in schools. Meanwhile, in Russia, it is forbidden. For me, this is most important."
"This evening we met with a married couple, Aaron and Danielle. They said they are leaving the United States, and they want to settle here in the Yaroslavl region.
Aaron: I think one of the things that motivated our move is that over the last 10 years in America, the culture has been moving in a very strange direction. Family values are being destroyed by the LGBT movement, and it has even gotten into the schools. Stories about transgender people are being imposed on young children, which is completely unnecessary. And if you resist it, then there are cases where people are losing their jobs."
https://russian-faith.com/video/american-families-living-praying-settling-rural-russia-n6570
Video source: https://vimeo.com/689805614
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