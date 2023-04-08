Create New Account
Vaccine Injury Coverup – Decades in the Making!
Tracy Slepcevic is a Bestselling Author, Certified Integrative Health Coach, Speaker, Air Force Veteran, and the founder of Pur Health, LLC. She is educated in the field of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and has dedicated over 14 years to researching various treatments and therapies for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Over the years, she has worked with various doctors, scientists, advocates, and researchers, and she has made it her mission to educate families on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.Show more


Wayne Rhode is father to Nick Rohde, a vaccine (MMR) injured son at the age of 13 months. Now 25 years of age and diagnosed with severe regressive autism. Author of 2 books, The Vaccine Court-Dark Truth of America's Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and The Vaccine Court 2.0. Speaker on The NVICP, The PREP Act, CICP and global vaccine injury comp programs. He is host of The Right on Point podcast and advocated and led an effort in Oklahoma and nation wide for autism insurance coverage from 2005-2010


Links for this episode:


https://warriormom.org/

https://www.thevaccinecourt.com/

https://thevaccinecourt.substack.com/

https://rumble.com/c/RightOnPoint.


The Highwire EPISODE 302: UNCANCELLABLE https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/uncancellable/


Department of Health and Human Services Federal register https://www.dropbox.com/s/x3g3fz8yywuhj36/5%20-%20Federal%20Registry%20Scan.pdf?dl=0


Mary Holland & Zoey O'Toole - Turtles All the Way Down https://rumble.com/v2dlwns-mary-holland-and-zoey-otoole.html


Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Dr. Pierre Kory Part 1

https://rumble.com/v2c9bxw-joint-committee-for-review-of-administrative-rules-dr.-pierre-kory-part-1.html


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


