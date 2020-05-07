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Who made The FDA King?
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37 views • May 07, 2020
The Monopolization of the Medical marketplace by Big Pharma and the FDA is the main reason that we have succumbed to all of the Crazy Coronavirus Lockdowns. Dr. Glidden lines it up for you. Did you expect anything less? Knowledge is power. Watch and learn.
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