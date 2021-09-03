© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOSPITALS #1 CAUSE OF DEATH: MEDICAL KIDNAPPING THE NORM AS PATIENTS SACRIFICED ON THE COVID ALTAR
Follow
0
Share
Report
115 views • September 03, 2021
Dr. Amandha Vollmer discusses how hospitals are now killing her patients with COVID protocols and holding them against their will in Medical Kidnapping. The medical system itself admitted back in 2013 that hospital errors were the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. Today hospitals are clearly the #1 cause of death in the U.S., and in probably most parts of the world.
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/01/hospitals-now-1-cause-of-death-medical-kidnapping-the-norm-as-patients-are-sacrificed-on-the-altar-of-covid/
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/01/hospitals-now-1-cause-of-death-medical-kidnapping-the-norm-as-patients-are-sacrificed-on-the-altar-of-covid/
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.