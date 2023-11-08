Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-set-up-for-the-antichrist-disasters-war/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has shown me that besides the WARS, there are also DISASTERS (natural) that are also coming.

A few weeks ago, I heard: “The war is a set-up for the coming of the Antichrist!”"