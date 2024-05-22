Create New Account
RUSSIA KICKING ASS AND TAKING NAMES
Vampire Slayer
Published Yesterday

Russian defence ministry has announced that its forces have fully captured the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region. This even as Ukrainian forces claim that fighting is underway in the area. The new claims of advance in the region comes amid fierce fighting in Kharkiv

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

