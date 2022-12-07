In the UKR Trenches near Artemovsk.

In the trenches near Artemovsk.

A very remarkable video from the Ukrainian trenches.

Of note:

1. The commanders were not seen in their positions for several weeks.

2. Despite the fact that these are positions in the second line of defense, 8 out of 20 people were killed in 3 weeks. Several corpses are still stored in the position, because they cannot be taken out.

3. The supply is poor, they are heated by fires that unmask positions, but they don’t care - the main thing is to keep warm.