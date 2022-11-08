Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA



http://noblegoldinvestments.com/

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Lord Nelson

Song by Jean-Miles Carter

https://artlist.io/song/41220/lord-nelson

Today’s Democratic Party values https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/1762

Boom. Andrew Sullivan comes out and says the quiet part out loud. https://unherd.com/2022/11/why-im-voting-republican/

Derek Johnson No coincidence 👉🏻 11.5 in the Law of War Manual and Fox News 11.5 article 😎 https://t.me/DerekJohnsonOfficial/457

FAA putting the TFR around Palm Bay, Florida from October 30 to May 31, 2023 = Red Arrow. https://t.me/DerekJohnsonOfficial/447

Many of you need to remember what Trump put into place and why he did so. https://t.me/Absolute1776/19214

As election day looms - let us not forget why we march forward with this sacred duty/honor in the face of those who say we shouldn’t due to fraud: Our votes are the last line of defense against communism taking over this country. https://t.me/Absolute1776/19257

Kevin O’Leary Says the Red Wave is Coming Tomorrow in the House & Senate https://t.me/realKarliBonne/132096

Loyal Democrat doesn't understand why the Dem party is self destructing as they continue to talk incessantly about January 6th. https://t.me/chiefnerd/5845

SNL makes fun of COVID fakery https://twitter.com/kingojungle/status/1589755897840295936?s=20&t=yYg99b4tWRgGBE83RIzH6Q

I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11650

———————————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/

➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/