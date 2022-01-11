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X22 Report B 01. 10. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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100 views • January 11, 2022
Ep. 2673b - Trump Has Everything, Pandemic Countered, Truth Is Mind Blowing, Cannot Fully Be Exposed

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 The [DS] has lost the narrative on the pandemic. The pandemic is now coming to an end, this doesn't mean they won't continue to push the vaccines and their control. But in the end the people will see the truth. The fake news is already reporting that the people are tuning out and they are no longer listening, they have lost the narrative and they know it. This is an information war and the puppet masters have lost control of it. Trump is ready to take the bull horn and control the flow of information for the next phase. The truth is mind blowing but cannot be fully exposed, the patriots have it all. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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