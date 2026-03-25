Trump's Military Strategy and CIA Intelligence, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Behind the scenes, intelligence warnings and military strategies may be clashing. Reports suggest decisions are being made despite caution from experts. Is this calculated risk—or dangerous overconfidence? When strategy and intelligence diverge, the consequences can reshape global stability overnight.
#CIA #MilitaryStrategy #Trump #Intelligence #Geopolitics #RiskAnalysis
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