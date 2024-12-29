LEANA WEN WANTS YOU DEAD 🙀 SO THAT SHE CAN EAT YORE DOGS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abortion enthusiast Leana Wen is pushing for Joe Biden to get the Bird Flu vaccines approved by the FDA before President Trump gets back into the White House.
Wen, who was wrong throughout the Covid pandemic about everything, says we should start vaccinating farm workers now for the Bird Flu.
https://x.com/BreannaMorello/status/1873414770109632880
