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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
ICAN SUES CDC FOR COVID VACCINE DATA
ICAN has filed another lawsuit against the CDC, this time for withholding data from the ‘V-Safe’ Covid-19 vaccine safety tracking system.
#AaronSiri #VSafe #CDCLawsuits #ICANVSafeSuit
POSTED: January 7, 2022