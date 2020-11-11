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Tucker Carlson November 11, 2020
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90 views • November 12, 2020
Fraud in the 2020 election is as plain as the nose on your face, yet the Mockingbird Media is telling Americans—like they have for decades—that reality is a “conspiracy theory” and you should just sit down and shut up. “Trust us,” they say. The U.S. Government Media Complex run by the CIA and oligarchs is the enemy of the American people. It is as bad, or worse, that Tass, Pravda or the current CCP “news” agencies.
It’s amazing that so many Americans are so stupid that they WILLINGLY vote to be enslaved by a rogue political party—the Democrats—and a rogue government that took a bulldozer to the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
It’s amazing that so many Americans are so stupid that they WILLINGLY vote to be enslaved by a rogue political party—the Democrats—and a rogue government that took a bulldozer to the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
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