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[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk, U.S. Marine Arrested, Capital Building, January 6, FBI Raid, Video, Reveals Hoax, Attacking Capitol, Police,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 - 9AM
Episode #2451
EP 2451-9AM Active Duty Marine Charged In Jan 6th CIA/FBI False Flag (New Video Exposes Hoax) https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17674
The first active duty service member has been charged in connection to the January 6 Capitol breach on Thursday, out of the more than one thousand people estimated to have entered the Capitol building that day.
The service member is Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, according to the Justice Department.
According to the DOJ, his charges stem from Warnagiris allegedly “violently” entering the Capitol, “pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors,” and once inside, preventing an officer from shutting the doors and helping others get inside.
He is charged with: 1) Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers or Employee; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
DOJ said approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
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