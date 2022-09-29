Create New Account
Hurricane Ian tears through Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall USA TODAY
Published 2 months ago |
USA Today


Sep 29, 2022 Millions are without power after Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, destroying homes and flooding streets.


RELATED: Jim Cantore goes head to head with Ian's winds | USA TODAY https://bit.ly/3LU35hv


The death toll was rising and thousands of Floridians desperately sought rescue as historically powerful Hurricane Ian hammered the state with heavy rain and strong winds, one of the strongest storms in U.S. history.


The hurricane’s center made landfall as a Category 4 monster Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers in Lee County.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYe1XdIFhKw

