Hurricane Ian tears through Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall USA TODAY

USA Today





Sep 29, 2022 Millions are without power after Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, destroying homes and flooding streets.





The death toll was rising and thousands of Floridians desperately sought rescue as historically powerful Hurricane Ian hammered the state with heavy rain and strong winds, one of the strongest storms in U.S. history.





The hurricane’s center made landfall as a Category 4 monster Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers in Lee County.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYe1XdIFhKw