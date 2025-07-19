🚨🦅 CIA WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS TRUTH BEHIND THE EPSTEIN COVER-UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Kiriakou pulls no punches in exposing the real truth about the Epstein case, claiming the FBI likely destroyed crucial evidence years ago.
Kiriakou also points to the involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell’s family, noting her father’s well-known ties to Israel's Mossad. "The real issue here is identifying the men in the tapes and prosecuting them, not sensationalizing the videos," he told Alex Jones.
💬 "I think that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad access agent," he said.
