Strong Men Make Peace & Safety

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.” ― G. Michael Hopf During the end of days, I'm arguing: "Strong men will create peace & Safety. Weak men will create the Beast, the Antichrist System." We're watching the strong men, like Trump and Netanyahu, create peace. Unfortunately, it won't last. The Beast System will overcome it. This is a time to be strong for God, Israel and Jews. Don't be like the weak men that are fomenting WW3 from political posts and pulpits alike.