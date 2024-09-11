When VfB announced that Mr White Tuber [TOOBAH !!!] had uncovered that GoldCo was a retiree--trust fund grifting scam, it never came to mind that evidence confirming this would appear so solidly:





Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd talks about the arrest of an attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients.





FOX 13 Tampa Bay brings you the important videos like breaking news, Tampa Bay weather, and local stories. But also plenty of fun stuff, like 'We Live Here' tips, the best of our archives, and all those 'only-in-Florida' stories.





Subscribe to FOX 13 News: https://www.youtube.com/FOX13TampaBay?sub_confirmation=1

Watch more FOX 13 News video: https://fox13news.com/

Watch FOX 13 News live: https://fox13news.com/live





Download our app: https://fox13news.onelink.me/Sd7G?pid=social&c=youtube&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fapps

Get our newsletter: https://www.fox13news.com/email





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOOwz_aRe_I





Robbing seniors of their funds via bait and switch is INVISIBLE WHITE GENOCIDE, and VfB isn't going to shut up about it 🥸