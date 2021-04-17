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Dr. Thomas Cowan - Analysis of Official Claim of Isolation of Covid-19 in Australia
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261 views • April 17, 2021
Dr. Thomas Cowan - Analysis of Official Claim of Isolation of Covid-19 in Australia
Isolation and rapid sharing of the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) from the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia (March 2020)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC72283
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@The_Virus_Hoax
COVID 19 IS NEVER ISOLATED, KOCH'S POSTULATES
Koch's postulates
Koch's postulates are four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. The postulates were formulated by Robert Koch and Friedrich Loeffler in 1884, based on earlier concepts described by Jakob Henle, and refined and published by Koch in 1890.
Isolation and rapid sharing of the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) from the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia (March 2020)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC72283
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@The_Virus_Hoax
COVID 19 IS NEVER ISOLATED, KOCH'S POSTULATES
Koch's postulates
Koch's postulates are four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. The postulates were formulated by Robert Koch and Friedrich Loeffler in 1884, based on earlier concepts described by Jakob Henle, and refined and published by Koch in 1890.
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