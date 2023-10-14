When I was with UNRWA, we were Constantly Harassed, by the US and pro-Israel NGOs like UN Watch, says former UK ambassador Peter Ford

When I was with UNRWA, we were constantly being harassed, by the US, and pro-Israel NGOs like UN Watch, says former UK ambassador Peter Ford.

BREAKING: IDF says it is completing preparations for a “significant ground operation” in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF says it is readying to “expand the offensive” by implementing a “wide range of offensive operational plans” which it says include a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”

The IDF says it is finalizing the draft of hundreds of thousands of reservists, as the logistics directorate is working to provide troops with all the equipment they will need for the expected ground offensive.

“IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed all over the country and are prepared to increase readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on a significant ground operation,” the IDF adds.

Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli ground attack to storm the Gaza Strip will begin tonight.

