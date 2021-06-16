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America's Decline Into Darkness - The Fall Part 1
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31 views • June 16, 2021
Despite all of these great blessings beginning in Genesis Chapter 3 God exposes and explains why things are the way they are today in our world. Scripture gives God's own account of the Fall – the Scriptures give God's History of mankind’s disobedience and Satan’s manipulations and deceptions. Scriptures tell us that God’s people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge (Hosea 4:6), not because the knowledge is not available (Dan. 12:4 knowledge shall be increased) but because we have rejected it (Rom. 1:19-22). God in His Scriptures tells us all Scripture is given by His inspiration and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness (2 Tim. 3:16). So, if we continue in our rejection of and the intentional forgetting of the law of God, He will forget us and let us reap what we are sowing (Gal. 6:7).
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