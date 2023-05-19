States vs CBDC: Here Comes the Opposition

As support for state efforts against a central bank digital currency ramps up, we’re starting to hear what opponents have to say. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that much of it is based on their view that federal supremacy is the answer to everything.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 19, 2023
