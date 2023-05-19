Create New Account
States vs CBDC: Here Comes the Opposition
97 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 15 hours ago |

As support for state efforts against a central bank digital currency ramps up, we’re starting to hear what opponents have to say. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that much of it is based on their view that federal supremacy is the answer to everything.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 19, 2023


Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionnullificationresist10th amendmentdecentralizenullifycentral bank digital currencycbdc

