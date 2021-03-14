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Dr. Russell Blaylock explica por qué el público confía ciegamente en el gobierno y en los 'big media'
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133 views • March 14, 2021
Russell L. Blaylock (nacido el 15 de noviembre de 1945) es un autor y neurocirujano estadounidense retirado . Blaylock introdujo un nuevo tratamiento para un subconjunto de tumores cerebrales , además de mejorar ciertas operaciones que tratan el agua en el cerebro .
Blaylock fue profesor asistente clínico de neurocirugía en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Mississippi y actualmente es profesor invitado en el departamento de biología de Belhaven College . Es autor de varios libros y artículos, incluidos Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills (1994), Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life (2002) y Natural Strategies for Cancer Pacientes (2003), y escribe un boletín mensual, el Blaylock Wellness Report .
Blaylock fue profesor asistente clínico de neurocirugía en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Mississippi y actualmente es profesor invitado en el departamento de biología de Belhaven College . Es autor de varios libros y artículos, incluidos Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills (1994), Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life (2002) y Natural Strategies for Cancer Pacientes (2003), y escribe un boletín mensual, el Blaylock Wellness Report .
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