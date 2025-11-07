Open AI's CFO Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Sean Morgan exposes a dangerous new precedent being set in the AI industry. OpenAI's CFO is reportedly asking the US government for trillions in loan guarantees for AI chip development.





Morgan draws a direct parallel to the 2008 bank bailouts, warning that this move would socialize the risk and potential debt of a private company's high-stakes gamble. He argues that when lenders stop caring about risk because of government backing, it inevitably leads to a bubble—and when it bursts, the American taxpayer is left with the bill.





This is a critical look at how the "too big to fail" playbook is being applied to the tech sector, threatening to distort the market and punish citizens for corporate risk-taking.





