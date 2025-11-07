Open AI's CFO Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean Morgan exposes a dangerous new precedent being set in the AI industry. OpenAI's CFO is reportedly asking the US government for trillions in loan guarantees for AI chip development.
Morgan draws a direct parallel to the 2008 bank bailouts, warning that this move would socialize the risk and potential debt of a private company's high-stakes gamble. He argues that when lenders stop caring about risk because of government backing, it inevitably leads to a bubble—and when it bursts, the American taxpayer is left with the bill.
This is a critical look at how the "too big to fail" playbook is being applied to the tech sector, threatening to distort the market and punish citizens for corporate risk-taking.
