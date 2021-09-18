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Kristi Leigh Sept 14th Texas Parents Kept Out Meeting Round Rock School District Board Meeting Masks
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62 views • September 18, 2021
Kristi Leigh Sept 14th Texas Parents Kept Out Meeting Round Rock School District Board Meeting Masks
Kristi Leigh
https://www.facebook.com/KristiLeighTV/videos/889455628633854
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6yp7h49jJI
Kristi Leigh
https://www.facebook.com/KristiLeighTV/videos/889455628633854
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6yp7h49jJI
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