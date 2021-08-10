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IS YOUR MASK TRACKING YOU? - Curious discovery by checking with your phone!
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941 views • August 10, 2021
Hmm, I checked a few masks here in Thailand and this is seemingly not happening here. I also laid masks over a bright emergency light to see through the cloth, but I could see nothing. The only possibility is the little metal stip at the top of the blue masks to shape over your nose, they might also be a means of inserting a tracking device?
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