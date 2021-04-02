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The Army Cadet - Heaven and Hell...
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30 views • April 02, 2021
Scenes from his life were shown before him, 'Did you tell anyone about me?' was a question put to him - and he got shown the city of the New Jerusalem. Affidavits from both the army doctor and attending nurse on the case attested to the fact that he was indeed dead.
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Get a free copy of this book at the link below
https://yeshuasquare.com/product/the-final-frontier/
Here is the link to the page from the authors:
http://www.freechristianteaching.tv/the-final-frontier-ebook-landing-page
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