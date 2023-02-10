HALF TON ANCIENT EGYPTION STATUE MOVES ON IT'S OWN

Curators at the Manchester Museum have been left flabbergasted after CCTV footage has shown an ancient Egyptian statue has began moving around all on its own.





The seemingly haunted statue rotates on its base in an anti-clockwise direction, as if looking around the museum's egyptology department with it's own spectral eyes.





Artifact expert Campbell Price was the first one to notice the black statue had been moving around, but he initially assumed that another member of museum staff had been buggering about in the display case and simply nudged the effigy. It soon became apparent that the statue was moving regularly, either by someone's hand or perhaps supernatural influence.





Campbell set up a CCTV camera to monitor the statue's display cabinet and the unbelievable footage shows that the statue mysteriously moves all by itself.





Some of the people I spoke to say that it probably moving from the vibration of the visitors, which is highly unlikely since this thing weights half a ton, and it always turns 180 degrees with it's back facing. It's moving in a perfect circle, if it moved because of vibrations then it should've moved at least a little out of place, so the vibration theory definitely doesn't apply to this case.





However from all of my research what I can tell you for sure is that the ancients believed that statues could store energy of the deceased and they created these statues like the one in the museum to act as vessels for the soul of the deceased. They were considered substitute bodies for the souls and they strongly believed this to be the case.





Could this be the reason why the statue is moving? It's up to you to decide





