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CCR#5 - Parable Of The Sower
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In this episode, we will take a deep dive into Matthew 13 in a very unique way! We will look at the motivation of Jesus' parabolic teaching, the causation, and the people in the scriptures that fit each soil type. Don't forget to check us out of Social Media! We will probably not be on Facebook much longer, but you can now find us on MeWe, so please come check out Course Correction Radio there! Also please subscribe to our YouTube Channel where we have our episodes audio - visualized and exclusive content you will not find on the podcast. Thank you for your support and your prayers! God bless!
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