“Ceasefire is going to hold,” says JD Vance - ignoring that Israel violated it just 41 minutes after it was announced, & continues to breach the ceasefire in southern Lebanon on a daily basis

“Ceasefire is going to hold,” says JD Vance — conveniently ignoring that Israel violated it just 41 minutes after it was announced, and continues to breach the ceasefire in southern Lebanon on a daily basis.

Adding:

Israel should bear the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip — Hamas Political Bureau

💬 “We believe that the occupation is primarily responsible for the destruction of the Gaza Strip, so it should bear the cost of reconstruction,” said Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and head of its International Relations Office, in an interview with Sputnik.

He also pointed to a UN Security Council resolution on rebuilding Gaza and called for urgent, comprehensive reconstruction that addresses all sectors, including infrastructure, health, roads, power stations, and water networks.