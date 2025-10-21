“Ceasefire is going to hold,” says JD Vance - ignoring that Israel violated it just 41 minutes after it was announced, & continues to breach the ceasefire in southern Lebanon on a daily basis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Ceasefire is going to hold,” says JD Vance — conveniently ignoring that Israel violated it just 41 minutes after it was announced, and continues to breach the ceasefire in southern Lebanon on a daily basis.
Adding:
Israel should bear the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip — Hamas Political Bureau
💬 “We believe that the occupation is primarily responsible for the destruction of the Gaza Strip, so it should bear the cost of reconstruction,” said Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and head of its International Relations Office, in an interview with Sputnik.
He also pointed to a UN Security Council resolution on rebuilding Gaza and called for urgent, comprehensive reconstruction that addresses all sectors, including infrastructure, health, roads, power stations, and water networks.