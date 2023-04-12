https://gettr.com/post/p2e4v5nd8c7

2023.04.11 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #JeremyHerrell #takedowntheccp

在司法部的高层有黑手，有中共的干预和操纵。我们不知道黑手在哪里。我们也不知道究竟是哪些人被中共渗透了。我们只知道FBI、SEC和司法部已经被渗透了。

There is the black hand, and there is CCP's interference and manipulation at the highest possible in DOJ. We don't know where is the black hand. And we don't know which exactly individuals are compromised by CCP. We only know for sure FBI, SEC, and DOJ have been penetrated.



