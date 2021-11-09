SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 4

BQQM BABY!J-Schizzle is in the hizzy once again -- grippin' it, rippin' it, and flippin' it to the truth-side if you know what I mean, which you don't, because that meant nothing.:SWe hope all is well with everyone and wish for nothing but the best as humanity moves thorugh this amazing transition into the graphene-vaccine hive-mind artificial intelligence borg collective! "See you on the other side!" as Travis Scott would say!Ha -- watch out if you're planning on seeing him in concert any time soon.*vomit*Anyway -- this is a very lengthy show with a lot to rant about and a lot to analyze.Topics include: Biden's failed vaccine mandate, the coming Kyle Rittenhouse aquittal, Aaron Rogers enjoying his health freedom--but the NFL no-likey, the Durham Investigation approaching its closure, the bifurcation of reality, and so much more!Pens and notebooks out, everyone -- we have a lot to do!Enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!