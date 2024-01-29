Create New Account
A Brilliant MOVE! Russian SPETSNAZ Eliminated Dozens of Skilled Enemy Commanders Behind Enemy Lines!
The Prisoner
Against the background of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, a real scandal is breaking out in Ukraine. In Kyiv, they called for criminal prosecution of General Zaluzhny and General Syrskyi for the fact that the Ukrainian army lost several strategically important settlements in the Kupyansk direction within 4-5 days. The Kyiv authorities are on the verge of a nervous breakdown and demand that the Ukrainian army stop the rapid advance of Russian troops on the Kupyansk direction of the front...................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

