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❗️HUGE explosion near Kazakh military facility on Krygyz border
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231 views • August 26, 2021
❗️HUGE explosion near Kazakh military facility on Krygyz border
Footage shows the moment an enormous explosion went off near a military facility not far from the Kazakh city of Taraz, near the Kyrgyz border.
The explosion occurred due to a fire near one of the warehouses in a military unit according to the Ministry of Defense.
Footage shows the moment an enormous explosion went off near a military facility not far from the Kazakh city of Taraz, near the Kyrgyz border.
The explosion occurred due to a fire near one of the warehouses in a military unit according to the Ministry of Defense.
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