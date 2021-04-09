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The Collectivist Conspiracy by G. Edward Griffin
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305 views • April 09, 2021
The Collectivist Conspiracy is an interview with legendary conspiracy author G. Edward Griffin in which he explains how his 50 years of research, has revealed a banking elite obsessed with enforcing a world government under a collectivist model that will crush individualism and eventually institute martial law as a response to the inevitable backlash that will be generated as a result of a fundamental re-shaping of society.
Griffin discusses the similarities between the extreme left and the extreme right in the false political paradigm and how this highlights a recurring theme – collectivism. Collectivism is the opposite of individualism. Collectivists believe that the interests of the individual must be sacrificed for the greater good of the greater number.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
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Griffin discusses the similarities between the extreme left and the extreme right in the false political paradigm and how this highlights a recurring theme – collectivism. Collectivism is the opposite of individualism. Collectivists believe that the interests of the individual must be sacrificed for the greater good of the greater number.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
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