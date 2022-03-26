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Freedom is Winning - by Daddy B and Little D, the rap duo of the century!
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25 views • March 26, 2022
#FreedomIsWinning Rap Song - Written and Recorded by Bret and Daphne Rife - AKA Daddy B and Little D, the rap duo of the century!
Beat: "Grillz" Created by Apskrazy - from Rap Fame App
Beat: "Grillz" Created by Apskrazy - from Rap Fame App
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