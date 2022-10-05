Hospitals being paid as much as $600,000 for COVID patients, Bryan Ardis, DC tells Laura Lynn Thompson on Oct 4, 2022.
The full 1.5 hour show is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/asot5zYnrwph/
Bryan Ardis, DC notes (reworded):
If a person is hospitalized with COVID-19 and given Remdesivir and put on a ventilator California hospitals are being paid an average of $454,000.
If the hospital puts on the Death Certificate that the person died from COVID-19, the hospital is paid an additional $147,000 per patient.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
