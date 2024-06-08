Unsettled Covid-19 Crimes in the Spotlight - Susie Olson Corgan Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Activist Susie Olson Corgan organized the "Worldwide Rally for Freedom" in Geneva. Listen to what her motivation was to go through all the effort to bring the "Geneva Project" alive and what her perspective is about the Covid response. Watch and share for the system media are silencing her voice!