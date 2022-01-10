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Gospel of Mark, Bible Study: Chapter 1
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10 views • January 10, 2022
This is a Bible study on the Gospel of Mark chapter one. This chapter explores how Jesus felt he had an urgent message to get out and his wish for people to listen to his Words, more than focusing on him as a miracle-worker. Are you seeking a clearer picture of what it means to be a follower Jesus and what it means to believe the Gospel? If so, check out this video which brings to life the heart of the Gospel and remains true to the spirit of Christ.
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