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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 11, 2021 MIRROR
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100 views • January 11, 2021
Jan 11, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
An article of impeachment charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” is introduced by House Democrats on Monday, Congresman Matt Gaetz says the president is not resigning and is not leaving the public stage at all, Parler CEO John Matze is looking for someone to host his social network after Amazon web services dropped them at midnight, a Miami Beach doctor dies 16 days after taking the Covid vaccine, but it’s Del Bigtree who reads the warning of vaccine side effects from the doctor’s wife, Bigtree also says 50% of healthcare workers will not take the vaccine, a great segment of ‘Corona Crazy’ with the best imitation of President Trump that you’ve ever seen, and a prayer request from a man who wants a Godly woman in his life.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-11-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
An article of impeachment charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” is introduced by House Democrats on Monday, Congresman Matt Gaetz says the president is not resigning and is not leaving the public stage at all, Parler CEO John Matze is looking for someone to host his social network after Amazon web services dropped them at midnight, a Miami Beach doctor dies 16 days after taking the Covid vaccine, but it’s Del Bigtree who reads the warning of vaccine side effects from the doctor’s wife, Bigtree also says 50% of healthcare workers will not take the vaccine, a great segment of ‘Corona Crazy’ with the best imitation of President Trump that you’ve ever seen, and a prayer request from a man who wants a Godly woman in his life.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-11-2021
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