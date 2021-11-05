© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Niki: Graphine Oxide (Black Goo) in the Esophagus.. [04.11.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
153 views • November 05, 2021
Can't get more proof than this! The person videoing this must be questioning their job and what is actually going on.. Thank you to whoever got this out there!
https://t.me/KimOsboel/489
https://t.me/KimOsboel/489
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.