Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AIPAC Gets Confronted by #CODEPINK
channel image
CreeperStatus
2 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

AIPAC Gets Confronted by #CODEPINK


Code Pink confronts members of AIPAC about their campaign for supporting genocide and the moral dilemmas it comes with.


SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/codepinkaction


SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES: codepink.org/join


ORGANIZE WITH US: codepink.org/peacemaker


Facebook: / codepinkalert

Instagram: / codepinkalert

Twitter: / codepink

TikTok: / codepinkalert


https://www.codepink.org


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, #CODEPINK, Code Pink, congress, AIPAC, Jews, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Lobby,

Keywords
israeljewscongresspalestineaipacgazalobbystatuscode pinkcreeperceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statuscodepink

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket