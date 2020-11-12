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Hannity EXPOSES the Media For What They REFUSE to Let YOU See!
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34 views • November 12, 2020
Since when do journalists give opinions on the news ???? To my knowledge they just have to report the news much less give an opinion on what the president of a country is right or wrong! Is this the Real Media you believe? Only lies,lies and more Lies!
09/11/2020
09/11/2020
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