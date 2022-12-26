Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FL ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC HEALTH INTEGRITY COMMITTEE from TheHighwire.com
128 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Yesterday |

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/fl-announces-new-public-health-integrity-committee/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently hosted a roundtable forum of experts challenging the science coming from federal public health agencies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo announced the creation of the state’s new Public Health Integrity Committee, and Gov. Desantis announced he is requesting a grand jury investigation of vaccine-makers. Will other states follow?

#PublicHealthIntegrityCommittee #FollowTheScience #Accountability

POSTED: December 16, 2022


Keywords
accountabilityfollowthesciencepublichealthintegritycommittee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket