CCP Challenging SWIFT Is Equivalent to Committing A Suicide

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In the April 7, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said challenging SWIFT system would be the same as committing a suicide for the CCP. The global transactions of RMB international payment system, CIPS accounts for only 2% of the global market. In addition, China has to import food and export products using the SWIFT system to survive. Yet, the CCP still wants to challenge the SWIFT system. Miles also said that taking down the CCP would be the only means for the U.S. to save its economy and the U.S. was initiating full-scale warfare against the CCP via the SWIFT, Bitcoin, the World Bank, the IMF, and the WTO, and of course, there would be no Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.