They Live !

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Celebrities, daughters of powerful people, people glitching out on tv with a liquid crystal distorsion, to hide the demonic entities masquerading as human. Then a demonically inhabited man manifests during a rant on camera. We are surrounded by these types. Just in time for the end times. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree, on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day, and by his blood, all who repent and believe, have full remission of sin and eternal life.