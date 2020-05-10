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Do This Before its Too Late!
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869 views • May 10, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on May 10 2020
Show your support to the CCFR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nHoD3DXaXQ
Special thanks to my dog Marshall for his cameo in this video!
See other videos in this vein
The Reality of SHTF Combat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otRZ0J8dKt0
Canadian Self Defense Laws: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFxa61a3Wiw
Major Ban is coming (posted 1 Year ago):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbiVfuoh2Gk
Show your support to this channel by gearing up through www.canadianpreparedness.com
Uploaded on May 10 2020
Show your support to the CCFR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nHoD3DXaXQ
Special thanks to my dog Marshall for his cameo in this video!
See other videos in this vein
The Reality of SHTF Combat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otRZ0J8dKt0
Canadian Self Defense Laws: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFxa61a3Wiw
Major Ban is coming (posted 1 Year ago):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbiVfuoh2Gk
Show your support to this channel by gearing up through www.canadianpreparedness.com
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