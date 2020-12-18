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Review of the Seiko Coutura SSG109 Men's Watch
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6 views • December 18, 2020
A very thorough complete review the $595 Seiko Coutura SSG109 men's very high quality watch.
We have sold over 7,000 watches on eBay. Claude Hiram's Classics is an eBay power seller store.
We hope you enjoy this video.
We have sold over 7,000 watches on eBay. Claude Hiram's Classics is an eBay power seller store.
We hope you enjoy this video.
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