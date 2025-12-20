BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #112 - Breaking Free from the Masculine Matrix | Egan Sanders on Conscious Power
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
9 views • 1 day ago

What if the crisis in modern masculinity is actually an invitation to awaken?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Egan Sanders, a Men’s Enlightenment Coach with over 30 years of experience guiding spiritually aware men through conscious masculinity, energy mastery and soul-aligned leadership.


This conversation explores why the old models of masculinity are collapsing, why so many men feel burned out, disconnected, or spiritually exhausted and how conscious men can break free from the matrix without betraying their soul.


In this episode, you’ll discover:


🔹 What conscious masculinity really means in today’s world

🔹 How to embody masculine power that is grounded, compassionate and aligned

🔹 Practical tools for mastering your energy, emotions and thoughts

🔹 Why hustle culture drains men of purpose and presence

🔹 How spiritually aware men can thrive in relationships, career and leadership

🔹 The future of masculine awakening in a rapidly changing world


This is not surface-level motivation.


This is a deep conversation about masculine awakening, spiritual power, and sustainable success, designed for men who know there’s more to life than grinding, performing, or pretending.


If you’re a man on a path of self-mastery, spiritual growth, and conscious leadership, this episode is for you.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Egan via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.egansanders.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mytransformationcoach.net

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sandersegan/?hl=en

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@egansanders?lang=en

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@MensEnlightenmentCoach

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for weekly conversations on conscious masculinity, healing and human potential. 🌎


🚩 SHARE this with one man who needs to hear it.


✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

