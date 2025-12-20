Episode #112 - Breaking Free from the Masculine Matrix | Egan Sanders on Conscious Power

What if the crisis in modern masculinity is actually an invitation to awaken?





In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Egan Sanders, a Men’s Enlightenment Coach with over 30 years of experience guiding spiritually aware men through conscious masculinity, energy mastery and soul-aligned leadership.





This conversation explores why the old models of masculinity are collapsing, why so many men feel burned out, disconnected, or spiritually exhausted and how conscious men can break free from the matrix without betraying their soul.





In this episode, you’ll discover:





🔹 What conscious masculinity really means in today’s world

🔹 How to embody masculine power that is grounded, compassionate and aligned

🔹 Practical tools for mastering your energy, emotions and thoughts

🔹 Why hustle culture drains men of purpose and presence

🔹 How spiritually aware men can thrive in relationships, career and leadership

🔹 The future of masculine awakening in a rapidly changing world





This is not surface-level motivation.





This is a deep conversation about masculine awakening, spiritual power, and sustainable success, designed for men who know there’s more to life than grinding, performing, or pretending.





If you’re a man on a path of self-mastery, spiritual growth, and conscious leadership, this episode is for you.





